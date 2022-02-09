Calgary police search for missing 16-year-old

Calgary police are searching for a teenager last seen in the community of Bridgeland-Riverside at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Calgary police are searching for a teenager last seen in the community of Bridgeland-Riverside at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina