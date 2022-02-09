Calgary police search for missing 16-year-old

Calgary police are searching for a teenager last seen in the community of Bridgeland-Riverside at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say both they and 16-year-old Ethan Do's family are "concerned for his wellbeing."

Do is described as being 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall and approximately 54 kilograms (120 pounds) with a slim build. He has brown eyes and black hair and was wearing a black, hooded jacket and black pants when he went missing.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved," police said in a Wednesday news release.

"Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Ethan."

Anyone with information on Do's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.