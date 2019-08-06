Police are asking for help to find a woman wanted on warrants in B.C. who is believed to be in Calgary and travelling with a young child.

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, of no fixed address, is wanted on 12 warrants, including:

Possession of stolen property

Theft

Possession of a controlled substance

Theft of a motor vehicle

Break-and-enter

Possession of a fraudulent credit card

Breach of a recognizance

Weiler is described as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.

Police say she may be travelling with a small child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.