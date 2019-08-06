Calgary police searching for woman wanted in B.C.
Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler is wanted on warrants from B.C.
Police are asking for help to find a woman wanted on warrants in B.C. who is believed to be in Calgary and travelling with a young child.
Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, of no fixed address, is wanted on 12 warrants, including:
- Possession of stolen property
- Theft
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Break-and-enter
- Possession of a fraudulent credit card
- Breach of a recognizance
Weiler is described as 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black and red hair.
Police say she may be travelling with a small child.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.