Calgary police seek help finding missing man

Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a missing St. Andrews Heights man.

Justin McMaster, 42, was last seen Saturday at around 2:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W.

He is described as:

5'8'' tall with a slim build

Approximately 160 pounds

Brown eyes

Short, black curly hair

A moustache

McMaster is believed to not be wearing shoes. While police say there is nothing to suggest foul play, his family are worried about his well-being.

Anyone with information about McMaster's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestopppers.org, or through the P3 Tips apps.