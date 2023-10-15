Calgary police seek help finding missing man
Justin McMaster, 42, has been reported missing and Calgary police are asking for anyone with information to contact them. (Supplied)
Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a missing St. Andrews Heights man.
Justin McMaster, 42, was last seen Saturday at around 2:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of 29 Street N.W.
He is described as:
- 5'8'' tall with a slim build
- Approximately 160 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Short, black curly hair
- A moustache
McMaster is believed to not be wearing shoes. While police say there is nothing to suggest foul play, his family are worried about his well-being.
Anyone with information about McMaster's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestopppers.org, or through the P3 Tips apps.