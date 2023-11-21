CALGARY
    • Calgary police seek information on youth suspects in CTrain assault

    Calgary Police Service (file) Calgary Police Service (file)

    Calgary police say they've identified three of five teenagers accused of attacking a woman during a robbery last month and are looking for help to find the others.

    At 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 2, five teens got onto a westbound CTrain at the First Street West station.

    Police say the teens confronted a pair of younger boys, robbing them of their cellphones and a sweater.

    During the course of the robbery, police say a woman intervened but she was assaulted by the teens.

    "The five teens involved in the robbery and assault include three females and two males. The three females have been identified," officials said in a statement.

    Police are looking to identify and locate the two males. They are described as:

    Suspect #1

    • Approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall;
    • Slim build;
    • Brown, winged hair; and
    • Wearing a light-coloured hoodie, red puffer jacket, black jeans and distinctive white and red running shoes with black laces.

    Suspect #2

    • Approximately  183 centimetres (6') tall;
    • Slim build;
    • Longer dark hair; and
    • Wearing a cross-body bag over a white T-shirt, black zip-up sweater, black vest and blue jeans.

    Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the people is asked to contact the primary investigator by email at pol5586@calgarypolice.ca.

