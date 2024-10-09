2 people killed in separate Calgary crashes, police investigating

CALGARY
Calgary

    Calgary police say two people were killed in two separate crashes on Wednesday evening.

    The first happened in the intersection of 24 Street S.W. and Bridlecrest Way S.W. in community of Bridlewood just before 5:30 p.m.

    Investigators say a southbound sedan crossed into the path of a northbound Calgary Transit bus.

    "The sedan struck the bus head-on" police said in a Thursday news release.

    Despite life-saving measures from first responders, the woman in her 40s was declared dead at the scene.

    Neither the driver of the bus nor any passengers were injured.

    Deadly Charleswood crash

    The second fatal crash happened in the community of Charleswood about three hours later.

    Police responded to the intersection of Charleswood Drive and Brentwood Boulevard N.W. just before 8:30 p.m.

    Investigators say a man in his 60s was hit by a SUV while crossing Charleswood Drive in an unmarked crosswalk.

    Though paramedics attempted to help the pedestrian, he was declared dead.

    The driver of the SUV, also a man in his 60s, remained at the scene. He was not injured.

    Police also say alcohol, drugs and excessive speed are not considered factors in either collision.

    Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

