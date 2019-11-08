CALGARY — Police in Calgary are warning residents about a pair of new phone scams being seen in the city, one called the SIN scam and another that sees fraudsters spoof the CPS non-emergency number.

In the SIN scam, someone posing as law enforcement or a government agent will call, claiming taxes have not been paid, or that someone’s Social Insurance Number has been compromised.

The caller will ask for personal information to verify the recipient’s identity, which allows the caller to then commit identity theft.

Callers will also ask that a fine be paid, usually through the use of pre-paid gift cards. Refusal will result in the threat of arrest or deportation.

Another scam involves the CPS non-emergency line of 403-266-1234 being spoofed and the caller will pose as a representative of Calgary police.

“In reality, the CPS non-emergency number will never show up on a call display, even if the call originates from Calgary Police Service. The call display will show ‘Blocked,’” read a release from police.

“If you receive a SIN Scam call, or a call that appears to be from the CPS non-emergency phone number, do not answer it. If you do happen to answer, hang up. Do not call the number back."

Police advise not to provide any personal information or money to an unknown caller.

“Victims who have lost money or surrendered any personal information are encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or report the incident to a CPS district office," read a statement from police.