Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30

The City of Calgary says it has sent out approximately 545,000 tax bills, and that all property owners should be receiving their bill by the end of next week.

Those who haven't receive their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.

Property taxes are due by June 30, and a late payment penalty of seven per cent will be applied to any unpaid portion of property taxes on July 1.

The tax deadline doesn't apply to the 285,000 property owners who pay monthly through the city’s Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP).

"It’s important to note that this year the Alberta Land Titles Office was approximately three months behind on ownership and address change updates," said a Wednesday release from the City of Calgary.

"Alberta Land Titles is the city’s only source for property ownership details, if a property’s ownership or mailing address has not been updated by the Alberta Land Titles Office the tax bill will be mailed using outdated ownership information."

For more information on property taxes and to see how they are invested in city services you can visit the City of Calgary's website.