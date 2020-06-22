CALGARY -- Three Calgary public art installations are among the Top 100 finalists for a prestigious CODAaward.

Two People’s Choice awards are given annually to public art projects voted on through an online poll. This year the 446 entries represent $141 million in commission fees and projects in 30 countries. CODAworx, the company in charge of the awards, has narrowed down the entries to 100 finalists.

Jill Anholt's Emergent — located on the corner of First Street and Ninth Avenue S.W. — made the cut. The piece features a wooden track and takes inspiration from the history of the Canadian Pacific Railway. Emergent is also functional, serving as public seating, and includes reflective surfaces that provide viewing angles of the Calgary Tower.

Jill Anholt's Emergent was named as a finalist for a People's Choice CODAaward (supplied)

Macleod Trail by artist Vicki Scuri also made the list of finalists. It includes red grills, LED lighting and a light tower that enhances two parallel bridges at the Macleod Trail and 162nd Avenue S.E. interchange.

Rounding out the Calgary nomations is the YW Hub hacility featuring multiple art installations curated by Mary-Beth Laviolette.

Janice Tanton's 'In conversation with myself and my sisters' was among the pieces featured at the YW Hub facility curated by Mary-Beth Laviolette (supplied)

The twelve-day People’s Choice voting race is now open and runs until June 30th. You can vote here

This year’s winners will be announced in the August issue of Interior Design Magazine.