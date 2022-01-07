Calgary Public Library releases top 10 books borrowed by adults in 2021

The Calgary Public Library has released a list of the most popular books adults borrowed in 2021.

The list includes some returning favourites as well as some new releases.

Here's what Calgary library patrons were signing out the most last year:

10) 'THE SENTINEL' BY LEE CHILD, PUBLISHED IN 2020

The Sentinel is the 26th instalment in the Jack Reacher collection.

"We get the feeling that Better off Dead, released this October, might just end up on 2022's most-borrowed list," the library said.

9) 'THE ROSE CODE' BY KATE QUINN, PUBLISHED IN 2021

The library says Kate Quinn has been on a hot streak since releasing The Alice Network in 2017.

"All it takes is a perfect mix of historical detail, engaging characters, thick atmosphere and page-turning suspense," the library said.

8) 'ANXIOUS PEOPLE' BY FREDRIK BACKMAN, PUBLISHED IN 2020

The library says readers seeking a character-driven story with dialogue that "actually feels like real people talking" will like this novel from Fredrik Backman, the same author of A Man Called Ove.

7) 'AMERICAN DIRT' BY JEANIE CUMMINS, PUBLISHED IN 2019

The library describes this novel as an "incredible journey of escape from a Mexican drug cartel."

The library said the book was "huge" even before the pandemic and just" kept on pulling readers in."

6) 'THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY' BY MATT HAIG, PUBLISHED IN 2020

"The idea of 'heaven as a library' may sound bizarre to start, but the profound human touch Matt Haig infuses into his work is one-of-a-kind and so good," the library said.

5) 'THE FOUR WINDS' BY KRISTIN HANNAH, PUBLISHED IN 2021

According to the library, the Kristin Hannah's latest is a "sweeping story of survival across Dust Bowl era America. 2021 was a good year for stories of hope and resilience.

4) 'THE PULL OF THE STARS' BY EMMA DONOGHUE, PUBLISHED IN 2020

"The world's collective conscious is such a wonder," the library said. "So many authors were working on pandemic-themed novels long before 2020, so this one scores a lot of points for timeliness."

3) 'THE VANISHING HALF' BY BREIT BENNETT, PUBLISHED IN 2020

The library says this book is beautifully written, telling a multi-generational family saga featuring twins who follow very different paths.

They say The Vanishing Half puts readers on an "emotional rollercoaster they won't want to get off."

2) 'ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE' BY LOUISE PENNY, PUBLISHED IN 2020

This 2020 book is another "stunning" entry into the literary canon of Louise Penny works, the library said.

1) 'WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING' BY DELIA OWENS, PUBLISHED IN 2018

"Three years after its publication, this remains one of the most widely read books of the year," the library said, noting it placed first on the list after two years in the top three.

The library describes the novel as a coming-of-age story and a murder mystery.

"But it's the natural world where the story takes place that makes this novel special."