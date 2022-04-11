Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championships

The Calgary ringette team won their second straight national title, hoisting the trophy thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Wham in the championship game, in front of a happy hometown crowd at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex. The Calgary ringette team won their second straight national title, hoisting the trophy thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Wham in the championship game, in front of a happy hometown crowd at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex.

