The city wants Calgary Flames fans to scream yahoo, but not be a yahoo while celebrating this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

After finishing first in the Western Conference this season, the Flames open the first round of playoffs Thursday at home against the Colorado Avalanche.

To get fans into the post-season spirit, the Flames are hosting a Red House Playoff Launch Party starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Big Four Roadhouse on Stampede Park, which will be hosted by FUBAR character Terry Cahill and feature music performances by Calgary’s own Smalltown DJs and The Dudes.

That is for fans age 18 and over only. Tickets are $10 and are available online.

A free, family friendly Red Lot Viewing Party will also be held during each home playoff game in Lot 3 at Stampede Park, featuring a giant screen, live music, face painting, food, and Harvey the Hound.

Those gets started three hours before the puck drops for each home game. Admission is free and available for all ages.

Thursday's game starts at 8 p.m., meaning the family party starts at 5 p.m.

When the Flames are on the road, the city will host a free, Family Fun Zone at Olympic Plaza, which will feature a giant screen along with food trucks and activities.

The goal of the viewing events, said Mayor Naheed Nenshi, is to give fans, especially younger ones, a safe place to celebrate. As such, there will be no alcohol or smoking allowed at Olympic Plaza.

“Be aware of the fact there are kids and families around, watch your language. Be respectful of the fact people live in these neighbourhoods and they do have to go to work in the morning,” he said.

“Make sure that everybody can have a fun time all around you, and let’s make sure that everyone, women and men, feel safe and can have fun together.”

Police are also expecting fans will head to 17th Avenue, dubbed the Red Mile, which drew tens of thousands during and after each game during the Flames’ memorable 2004 Stanley Cup run, when they made it to the finals.

While most people were well behaved, the area did become known for some bad behaviour, including assaults, thefts, vandalism and people exposing themselves.

Crowds haven’t been nearly as large in the years since, but police will be ready for any eventuality.

“The team in blue is supporting the team in red, and they’re really good at what they do,” said Nenshi.

Fans are also encouraged to use transit or ridesharing to get to the events.

No parking will be allowed on 17th Avenue between Macleod Trail S.E. and 14th Street S.W. from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. each game day, which could expand to include adjacent streets, depending on crowd sizes.

Nenshi said extra buses and LRTs will also be in service on game days, which will continue running if games go into overtime.