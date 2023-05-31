Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival returns this weekend

One of Calgary's most iconic street festivals takes place this weekend.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival is a free one-day event featuring live music, family-friendly activities and hundreds ofartisan vendors.

The annual festival runs on Fourth Street between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive S.W. every June, but expanded onto 17th Avenue for the first time last year, between Second Street S.W. and Fifth Street S.W.

This year, the festival has seven different stages featuring music and dancing.

For more information on the festival and the complete entertainment lineup you can visit the Lilac Festival website.

The 2023 Lilac Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, rain or shine.