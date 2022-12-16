Calgary's 5-day forecast hits a cold snap Saturday

The five-day forecast is glaringly cold once we start into the evening. The biggest change from the past few days pertaining to the arctic blast we're about to receive: snowfall totals. Even yesterday on CTV News at Five and Six, I had up a snowfall forecast showing a possible eight centimetres of snow by Monday, but mentioned that quite a few model builds now push for less.

That's become the more common thread.

Now, seeing only three to five centimetres of snow is the common element. This is a widespread feature across the prairies, with exceptions in the higher elevations, as the cold air mass comes through and wedges beneath the remnants of our warmer air mass. The forced rising is the culprit for our snowfall.

The much longer-range forecast (out to Dec. 23-24 instead of Dec. 20) shows a ridge of high pressure and concurrent westerlies crossing the Rockies. Things look to improve by next weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Friday

Some cloud

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Saturday

Flurries

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: flurries, low -22 C

Sunday

Flurries

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of flurries

Daytime high: -25 C

Evening: some cloud, low -29 C

Tab has our pic of the day, with a beautiful winter wonderland shot

Viewer Tab captured this scenic wintry shot ahead of the return of frigid conditions.

