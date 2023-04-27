Calgary's Alberta sheriff pilot program 'a success,' says provincial government

The provincial government says its plan to utilize Alberta Sheriffs to bolster public safety in downtown Calgary has worked.

Since late February, two teams of Calgary police officers and Alberta Sheriffs have been walking the streets and responded to more than 1,600 calls for service.

During the pilot, 109 charges were laid and 1,524 outstanding arrest warrants were executed. While those figures do include individuals charged with multiple offences, officials say "a significant number of criminals" were taken into custody.

Alberta's Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis says the program has made "a difference" in Calgary.

"I am pleased to see Alberta Sheriffs have hit the ground running with their CPS partners to improve the safety of people who live in Calgary's downtown core, work there or visit to shop and dine out," he said in a statement.

"Law enforcement officers can immediately step in to stop illegal activity as it's happening. We will do whatever it takes to keep our streets safe."

Calgary police say it's seen an improvement in public safety too, but an added benefit is the partnerships the service is making with its community partners.

"We're creating deeper partnerships as a result of these focused efforts," said Supt. Scott Boyd with the Calgary Police Service.

"The Calgary downtown association, the (business revitalization zones) in the area have been fantastic in their efforts to help us be successful as well."

Detailed data about the pilot won't be released until the end of the pilot program next month.