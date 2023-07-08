Calgary's 'biggest and best' Stampede breakfast rings in 63rd year with massive turnout

Tens of thousands of people ate, played and danced in southwest Calgary Saturday morning during the city's biggest pancake breakfast.

The CF Chinook Centre event has been a big draw in the city in the past, and its 63rd iteration wasn't any different.

"We're hoping that by the time we're done, we'll be north of 30,000 people this year," general manager Darren Milne said. "We want to be able to have people come here, spend some time with their neighbours and just be able to celebrate Stampede."

Milne says he considers the morning the unofficial kickoff to Stampede.

Upwards of 30,000 people enjoyed pancakes and sausage Saturday morning at a breakfast at CF Chinook Centre

And all the pancakes and sausages served were for a good cause: $17,000 was raised for the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

"We've been a partner with them since this breakfast started and we've cumulatively raised $1.2 million for them," he said. "We're just really proud we can partner with a great community organization like them."