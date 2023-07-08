Calgary's 'biggest and best' Stampede breakfast rings in 63rd year with massive turnout

Tens of thousands of people attended a Calgary Stampede breakfast at the CF Chinook Centre. Tens of thousands of people attended a Calgary Stampede breakfast at the CF Chinook Centre.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina