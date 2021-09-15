Calgary's Cavalry FC to require adult fans, staff, players be vaccinated
Calgary's Cavalry FC announced on Tuesday it will soon be requiring adult fans be fully vaccinated if they want to attend a match.
The new regulations go into effect at 6 p.m. on Sept. 22 when the gates open for the team's Canadian Championship match against the Pacific FC.
Fans who are 18 and older will be required to verify they are fully vaccinated and undergo a temperature check before entering the venue.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will still be allowed admission with proof of a negative COVID-19 rest result (antigen or PCR) taken within 48 hours of kickoff.
Masks will be strongly encouraged, but not mandatory, while seated outside.
The new requirements will also be required of Cavalry FC players, staff, officials, contractors, stadium staff and event staff.
The changes fall in line with an announcement by the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation in August that fans, players and staff going to the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium for Calgary Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders games or live events will have to be fully vaccinated.
“We felt we must do our part and join fellow organizations that already moved to having this process in place,” Cavalry FC president Ian Allison said in a statement.
“We have been discussing it for quite a while, and tracking the data during our break in the schedule from home games. In the end, we want to be able to welcome fans back to ATCO Field and for everyone to feel safe and compliant within the recommendations of our provincial health authorities.
"We also want to play a responsible role in helping to keep any more people from getting sick with this devastating virus.”
