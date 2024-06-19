Calgary's first municipal political party has been established

Calgary’s first political party at the municipal level has been established after provincial legislation cleared the way for party affiliations at the local level.

Alberta’s contentious Bill 20, passed in May, allows political parties on municipal ballots, along with granting the province greater authority to fire elected municipal councillors and veto city bylaws.

A Better Calgary Party was officially launched on Wednesday, the first municipal party in the city.

The party is described as a membership-driven, “big tent” – meaning members have a wide spectrum of beliefs – organization.

“A Better Calgary Party has officially launched and is ready to tell the story of what makes Calgary the best city to live, work, play, raise a family and do business in and why a municipal party will help to ensure this for generations to come,” the party said in a news release.

A Better Calgary Party's logo is seen. (Courtesy: A Better Calgary Party)

The party will be holding a Stampede barbecue on July 12 at 3:45 p.m. in Bowness Park, to help Calgarians learn more.

“Calgarians deserve the best leadership and we believe a party system will attract and encourage people with a call for public service to come forward,” Jon Horsman, one of the party spokespeople and Ward 4 resident, said in the release.

“A party is an opportunity for the people of Calgary to get involved in the municipal political process. A Better Calgary Party is welcoming a broad coalition of members, volunteers, and candidates to build a better Calgary.”

The province faced criticism of Bill 20 from several municipal leaders, including in Calgary and Edmonton.