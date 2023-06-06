Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization efforts

A stock photo showing the exterior of Calgary's Glenbow Museum. (Getty Images) A stock photo showing the exterior of Calgary's Glenbow Museum. (Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina