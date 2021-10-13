Calgary's iconic Eau Claire Lumber Company relocated amid plaza redesign

CALGARY -

The City of Calgary is preparing to relocate a historic structure in Eau Claire.

On Wednesday, the Eau Claire & Bow River Lumber Company will be moved to a temporary location while the redesign of Eau Claire Plaza continues.

The iconic building will be moved from 187 Barclay Parade S.W. to 381 2 Avenue S.W.

The city said the move will be done very carefully and handled by contractors who specialize in building relocation.

It will remain on 2 Avenue S.W. while the Eau Claire Plaza redesign project continues.

The Eau Claire & Bow River Lumber Company is seen in a photo from the Glenbow Museum achieves.

It’s hoped the redevelopment of Eau Claire will make the area more usable year-round and more accessible for residents and visitors, and that regrading work will improve flood resiliency.

"In addition to flood protection, the plaza is being redesigned to include a gathering space at the southern end of the plaza," landscape architect Daniel England said. "The gathering space will be built partially on the lumber company building’s current location."

"The need to move the building has presented the opportunity to place the building in a location that increases its visibility and historical presence in the area."

Once moved, the city said it will be able to assess the needs of the building to ensure it is safe and suitable for public use while construction is underway.

"Having a small piece of the past in Eau Claire provides a window into how Calgary was founded," said Dennis Hoffart, program manager for the Eau Claire Area Improvements Program.

The move will begin on Wednesday night and be finished by Thursday morning.

Temporary detours will be in place during that time.