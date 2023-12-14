Calgary's Nicolas Taylor is burning up the kart track in Italy

Nicolas Taylor didn’t start Kart racing until a few years ago when he was 15. Now in his rookie season on the Italian National Karting Championship series, the 18-year-old ended up with 11 podiums and three wins.

He became the first Canadian to ever win that series.

Taylor says his goal going in was to finish top 10. Not in his wildest dreams did he think he’d come away the champ.

“You know, after we talked the first time I had gotten the pole position in my first race and then followed that up with two of my first victories in the second race,” he said.

“The momentum kept going and it spiralled out of control and I just kept carrying that throughout the season so it really was a shock to me and the whole team.”

BEING THE CHAMP OPENED UP DOORS

Winning the title came with its perks. An Audi car from the touring car championship in Italy wanted Taylor to take their seat.

Taylor agreed and will compete in a full-size car for the first time starting next season.

Taylor says it’s exciting to try something new.

“I’m doing some training and testing and just getting familiar with the car because it is a much different machine compared to the karting that I’m used to. It will really be an exciting season next year because it’s a new challenge for everyone.”

STILL PINCHING HIMSELF

Taylor plans on competing in the Italian Karting Championships as well next season, but he’s moving up a division. He says he’ll drive in four races.

The rest of the time he’s going to compete in the Touring Car Championships which is six weekends and 12 races.

Taylor still can’t believe how far he’s come.

“I always talk about that with my family,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable really, like three years ago if I told myself I’d be racing in the Tour Car Championship next year I wouldn’t believe it. I’d be laughing at myself.”

THE FUTURE

As for the future, Nicolas doesn’t think Formula One is a realistic goal.

He started racing too late and you would have to go through F4, F3 and F2 before even thinking about F1, and then there are only 20 seats available.

Taylor says the potential for him is much bigger in touring cars.

“In the touring car, I’m already here and there’s people who I’ll be racing with who have made this their living racing touring cars.”

“There are challenges and series all around the world so there’s hundreds, maybe thousands of seats available and I mean I’ve already landed myself a seat for next year. I think I’m just happy to stick with touring car racing and sports car racing and just see where it goes. I’m just going to ride the wave and enjoy every bit of it while I can.”