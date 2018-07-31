Members of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation are working to determine if the city should submit a bid to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the committee’s Chair will announce a new CEO on Tuesday morning.

Calgary 2026 was established in June 2018 to produce a candidature file that would be submitted to the IOC in January if the city decides to move forward with a bid for the games.

Scott Hutcheson was chosen as BidCo's Chair and Olympians Hayley Wickenheiser and Catriona Le May Doan are among the 21 members who will work to clarify the details of a potential bid.

On Tuesday, Hutcheson will appoint a CEO for the Bid Corporation and says a number of people were considered for the position.

The CEO will serve as a primary strategist for Calgary 2026 and will ultimately decide if Calgary will make a bid for the games.

The new CEO will be announced at a press conference at WinSport at 11:00 a.m.

