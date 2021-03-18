CALGARY -- The Calgary Board of Education has announced plans to fold the hub approach to online learning at the completion of the current school year, but will continue to offer a centralized online school.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians on Thursday, the school board said the temporary option of hub learning — where students virtually attend their designated school through remote avenues — would not be available for the 2021-2022 school year.

Hub learning was originally offered in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board will continue to offer CBe-learn, a centralized online school with dedicated teachers, for students in Grades 1 through 12. The full-time online program has been operating for nearly 20 years and is available to students across Calgary.

According to CBE officials, students currently enrolled in the hub option will be automatically enrolled in in-person learning at their designated school for the next school year.

Families wishing to enrol a student in CBe-learn will be required to submit a transfer form by April 23. The forms are expected to be available in early April.

Students currently enrolled in CBe-learn will be automatically enrolled in the program for the coming school year.