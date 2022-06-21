Calgary's Ronald McDonald House creates 60 new suites thanks to $1M grant

Calgary's Ronald McDonald House will be expanding to create an additional 60 suites for families in need thanks to a $1 million grant from the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).

CREB announced the donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Alberta on Tuesday.

RMHC Alberta helps families who need medical treatment for a seriously ill or injured child by providing a home-away-from-home for them if they need to travel for medical care.

"Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta is doing outstanding work to support families at some of their most challenging times," said CREB spokesperson Murray Scotton in a release.

"This funding will allow more families to have a safe place to stay when they are caring for their ill child and provide a warm caring home for them to be a part of during that time."

RMHC Alberta CEO Jason Evanson says while Ronald McDonald Houses in Alberta are full, they're still only meeting 14 per cent of demand.

"As an essential service, this is simply unacceptable. Families traveling for medical care, along with AHS, need us to expand.” Evanson said.

"No family should bear the additional emotional and financial stresses of not being together when they’re faced with the illness or injury of a child," added Thomas Lui, board member and expansion committee chair with RMHC Alberta.

Ronald McDonald House locations are inclusive spaces, serving people with disabilities, LGBTQ2+ community members, Indigenous people and newcomers to Canada.

The donation to RMHC Alberta will be delivered over three years with the final installment in 2025.