Calgary's Run for the Cure return brings in thousands of runners, dollars

The 28th annual Calgary Run for the Cure brought out thousands of pink-clad people who care Sunday morning.

More than 2,300 people ran, walked or rolled one or five kilometres during the event's in-person return.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the past two events into a virtual format.

"It's amazing to be back," said Yesenia Leon with the Canadian Cancer Society.

"I think one of the most important things to recover from cancer is to have the support of the people you love, and this is an event that does that and makes you feel like you are not alone."

The event, which started in the city in 1992, raises money for the society, enabling research and support programs for those living with breast cancer.

Sunday's run brought in almost $600,000.

Perhaps more important, however, was the resulting connection felt by people like Jennifer Dell, who was diagnosed during the pandemic.

"You go to hell and back," she told CTV News of her battle.

"It's really challenging. So (events like the Run for the Cure) mean that much more."

Dell is now cancer-free.

That enabled her to walk the course Sunday, where she was cheered on by family and friends.

"I looked up and saw them in the stands and I just kind of broke down," she said.

"It's very emotional. They were with me in the tough part, and in the victory of it, they're here too."

One in eight Canadian women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

"Being able to connect with someone who has already walked this path and is in the same shoes is big," Leon said.

"What is important is having them feeling like they're not alone."

The Run for the Cure has raised more than $480 million since its inception.

To learn more about the race, or to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society, click here.