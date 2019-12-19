CALGARY -- With less than one week to go until Christmas, Calgary’s Salvation Army is well short of its fundraising goal.

The 2019 Christmas Kettle Campaign has only reached 60 per cent of its $1.1 million target. So far, about $630,000 has been raised, which is a bit more than the same time last year.

In 2018, the organization did not reach its target but still managed to raise around $900,000.

Karen Levick, executive director of Calgary’s Salvation Army, says there's financial uncertainty during tougher economic times but she remains optimistic more funds will be raised.

"We’re really hoping that those in Calgary who can donate will step up over the next few days," she said. "Everything that’s donated stays right here in Calgary to help support our year-round programming so the money we get this time of year not only helps the Christmas toy program, serving 8,000 children, but also throughout the year."

Other community programs that the money goes towards include shelters, housing programs, hot meals and supplies for work or school.

There are more than 70 kettle locations across the city but there’s also an ongoing need for volunteers.

"We just rely on volunteers to be able to man these kettles," Levick said. "You might be seeing some empty stands in different malls and that’s just because we don’t have the volunteers this year."

To make donating easier, the Sally Ann will accept debit and credit cards at all kettle locations.

This Saturday, Dec. 21 will also mark an important day for the organization for kettles located at Walmart stores. Walmart has committed to match Salvation Army donations on Saturday up to $100,000 across Canada.

Study: Canadian charitable donations at 20-year low

Meantime, a new study finds Canadians are less generous than we may think — especially compared to our American counterparts.

According to the Fraser Institute, Canadian donations to charities have hit a 20-year low.

In 2017, slightly less than 20 per cent of Canadians claimed a charitable donation on their tax return, compared to about 25 per cent of Americans.

The average dollar amount in local currencies claimed by Canadians was on average $1,800, while Americans averaged 6,751.