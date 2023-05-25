Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'
Calgary will once again see dozens of popup patios throughout the city this summer as eateries expanded their outdoor dining areas – or create new ones altogether.
Extended outdoor patios and popup patios were granted throughout the city in 2020 as a way to help restaurants cope with restrictive pandemic-related public health measures that placed limitations on indoor service.
In 2022, the seasonal patio program became a permanent fixture, with permits effective for three years.
This year, the city says more than 110 eateries are taking part in the program and constructing temporary patios on both public and private land.
Like last year, restaurants can either locate their temporary patios (those on public property) on the road in the parking lane, or install a continuous boardwalk for pedestrians.
Erin Chrusch, the city's leader of business and local economy, says permit fees were once again waived, as they had been for the previous two years.
"We know businesses have appreciated that support in past years and we are happy we could offer it in 2023," she said.
"Since the seasonal patio program was introduced, the city has worked with businesses and other interested parties to assess and adjust the permit process.
"We keep incorporating that feedback and believe we are at a place where the process is clear and understood."
Annie MacInnis, executive director for the Kensington Business Improvement Area, says visitors and residents to the area have embraced the opportunity to be outdoors.
"Patios bring vibrancy to our streets, and the decorated concrete barricades and flowers in planters provide safety and beauty and whimsy to Kensington," MacInnis said.
"We love our patios."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | MPs discuss calling foreign interference rapporteur Johnston to testify
Opposition MPs have teamed up to force a meeting of the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) on Thursday, to discuss calling special rapporteur David Johnston to testify about his recommendation against a public inquiry into foreign election interference.
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Blue Jays: 813 per cent hike a 'miscommunication,' fan's season tickets will cost 140 per cent more
A season ticket holder was shocked to learn of the steep increase for a pair of Toronto Blue Jays passes – a spike so high that he's having to reconsider a decades-long tradition.
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Bridging opposite views and finding humility: Rabbi shares message on Shavuot
The first night of the Jewish holiday Shavuot begins Thursday, and one Canadian rabbi says the holiday carries a universal message about humility and bridging opposite views.
Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic for 'very difficult to treat' bacteria
With the use of artificial intelligence, scientists in Canada and the United States have discovered an antibiotic that could be used to fight a deadly, drug-resistant pathogen — and they hope to employ a similar process to discover treatments for other challenging bacteria.
Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
The governments of Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec are joining the federal privacy commissioner in investigating the company behind the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.
Ron DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
-
Edmonton teacher facing child sexual abuse accusations in Alberta, U.S.
A man who has worked at numerous schools and daycares in the Edmonton region is accused of sexually offending two children.
-
Ballot battlegrounds: Edmonton-area ridings to watch this Alberta election
With advance voting open in Alberta and election day looming on May 29, CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of ridings to watch in the capital region.
Vancouver
-
Man caught on camera lighting fire at Richmond, B.C., home
In the video, a suspect can be seen pouring out a flammable liquid on the doorstep of a home on Bryson Place. He looks directly at the camera for a moment, before lighting the liquid on fire and running away.
-
B.C. animal welfare groups sound alarm over lack of pet foster homes, food bank supplies
Two animal welfare organizations in B.C. are sounding the alarm over a lack of resources available to care for people’s pets.
-
B.C. Premier embarks on trade mission in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam
British Columbia Premier David Eby is heading to Asia on a trade mission that makes stops in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Maintenance work closes Halifax's MacKay Bridge this weekend
The MacKay Bridge is scheduled to be closed this weekend while engineers and maintenance crews complete routine work and inspections on the aging bridge.
Vancouver Island
-
Body found near Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich
Human remains were discovered Thursday morning near the Galloping Goose Trail in Saanich.
-
RCMP investigating teen's death in Duncan
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are investigating the death of 15-year-old girl in Duncan.
-
Some B.C. municipalities at odds with province's drug decriminalization plans
B.C.'s three-year pilot drug decriminalization program is aimed at reducing the barriers and stigma that prevent people from accessing life-saving supports and services. But since the possession of small amounts of drugs was decriminalized on Jan. 31, some municipalities have looked at bans on public drug use that advocates warn undermine the provincial effort.
Toronto
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
Toronto-area police announce details of 2022 street racing campaign
Police forces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) gathered Thursday morning to announce the 2022 results of Project E.R.A.S.E. (Eliminate Racing Activity on Streets Everywhere), a campaign designed to eliminate street racing and other unsafe driving practices across the GTA.
Montreal
-
Quebec provincial police financial crimes unit conduct raid in Kanesatake
Officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) financial crimes unit were in Kanesatake on Thursday morning, conducting a raid and seizure in relation to a fraud investigation allegedly into misappropriation of funds during the pandemic and MCK finances.
-
New surgery approach at Montreal Children's Hospital cuts recovery times, opioid use
Surgeons at the Montreal Children's Hospital have started using a new approach to help young patients recover from surgery that has already led to shorter hospital stays and fewer opioid prescriptions. The Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) model is an approach that puts the full recovery of the patient at the centre of any procedure.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
Ottawa
-
GAS PRICES
GAS PRICES | Ottawa gas prices to hit highest levels since November
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will jump 3 cents a litre on Friday to 166.9 cents a litre.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 'Rex block' bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa
Environment Canada says a 'Rex block' is developing in the province, which means most of Ontario will experience an extended period of warm and dry conditions.
Kitchener
-
Jury finds Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder
A jury in Kitchener has found Ager Hasan guilty of second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
-
Region of Waterloo approves 16 additional speed cameras for school zones
In some locations, the number of drivers slowing down to or below the speed limit has increased by 63 per cent since the cameras were installed, the region said.
-
Gas prices climb 10 cents a litre overnight in K-W
The average cost of regular gas has gone up by as much as 10 cents per litre overnight in Kitchener-Waterloo and experts expect it could go even higher.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find white van linked to homicide investigation
Saskatoon police have recovered a white Dodge Caravan believed to be connected with tthe killing of 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
-
Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.
-
Prince Albert officers hoping for positive change amid turmoil, police group says
Prince Albert police officers are excited to see a change in leadership, according to the president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Police Officers (SFPO).
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
-
Ontario handing out prepaid credit cards for people with a certain type of thermostat
The Ontario government is offering prepaid credit cards to residents with smart thermostats who are willing to reduce their air conditioning and energy use during peak hours.
-
North Bay police charge 53-year-old man in motel murder
North Bay police say they have a 53-year-old local man in custody after a 57-year-old man was found dead at a local motel on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Two arrested during police bust of Winnipeg magic mushroom store
Two people are facing charges following a bust last week at a magic mushroom store on Osborne.
-
Emergency evacuation underway in northern Manitoba community
Emergency evacuations are underway in Cross Lake, Man. as a wildfire closes in on the community.
-
Air Canada flights grounded after airline suffers tech issue
Air Canada was forced to ground its flights Thursday after suffering an internal technical issue.
Regina
-
Regina daycare closure leaves parents scrambling for child care
Parents who depend on a Regina daycare say they've been forced to scour the city for new child care spots with little notice.
-
Regina police asking public to avoid 1900 block of Robinson Street
Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1900 block of Robinson Street while they conduct an operation in the area.
-
Crash on Highway 1 near Swift Current, Sask. leads to lane closure
A lane on Highway 1 at Webb is closed due to a crash involving two vehicles.