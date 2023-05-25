Calgary's seasonal patios pop back up, bringing 'vibrancy' and 'whimsy'

The City of Calgary says 110 restaurants are taking part in the seasonal patio program. (City of Calgary handout) The City of Calgary says 110 restaurants are taking part in the seasonal patio program. (City of Calgary handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina