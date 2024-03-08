Calgary's Shakespeare by the Bow a no-go for summer 2024

Theatre Calgary is putting its annual 'Shakespeare by the Bow' performances on hiatus this summer due to financial constraints.

The theatre company made the announcement on Friday, saying the venture is very expensive to bring to life.

"To maintain the levels of production, artistry and logistics, we need to re-examine how to make this program viable," said Maya Choldin, Theatre Calgary executive director, in a news release.

"This program has always been supported by the generosity of our audiences (pay-what-you-will donations) and a few wonderful corporate and individual donors, however, we need to take a step back in 2024 and look for ways to make Shakespeare by the Bow successful."

What's in a name?

Originally, Calgarians could head to Prince's Island for Shakespeare in the Park, a program started by Mount Royal University in 1987.

However, after more than 20 years, the production was dormant in the summer of 2011.

Theatre Calgary and MRU joined together the next summer to bring it back to life as Shakespeare by the Bow.

Then, in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the production to go on the road under the name 'Shakespeare on the Go.' That reincarnation of the venture toured throughout Calgary again in 2022 and 2023.

Choldin says officials are in "discussions" with a couple of "key Calgary organizations" about "engaging the program" in 2025.

"This is a program that can succeed with partners that have both the access to additional funding, and the interest of helping build and support the next generation of emerging artists in Calgary.

"We look forward to sharing more news on the program later in the year."