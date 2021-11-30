Calgary's State of Local Emergency expires Thursday, won't be renewed

CALGARY -

The City of Calgary's State of Local emergency is set to expire on Thursday and officials say it won't be renewed.

In a Tuesday news release, the city says the powers afforded officials under the State of Local Emergency are no longer deemed necessary.

"Most Calgarians have rolled up their sleeves to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community from the pandemic with 88 per cent of Calgarians aged 12 and older now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the vaccination for children aged 5-11 underway," said Chief Susan Henry of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

"While it’s encouraging to see the case counts and severe outcomes are trending downward again, we remain in a pandemic and cannot drop our guard against this virus. Calgarians know what we need to do. We need to get vaccinated, follow the public health rules and work together to prevent the spread."

The state of emergency has been in place since Sept. 3.

While it will expire on Thursday, Calgary's Municipal Emergency Plan (MEP) will remain activated until further notice.

The city's vaccine passport bylaw and face covering bylaw will also remain in place.

"With the increase of vaccinations and the continued use of masks in public settings, we have been able to keep businesses and our economy open," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

"Calgarians must remember the pandemic is not yet over and we must remain vigilant. Please continue to wear your masks and get yourself and your kids vaccinated."

Information on the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19 is available through the City of Calgary's website.