Calgary’s University District celebrates Sunday with free Winter Pop-Up featuring live music, s’mores and ice skating

If you’re looking for a way to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon in northwest Calgary, the University District is hosting a free Winter Pop-Up.

Visitors of all ages are invited to drop by and enjoy a live sledge hockey demonstration in partnership with AdaptAbility and the Stratz Strong Foundation.

There will also be free s’mores roasting kits (while supplies last), and live music from DJ Goodbar.

Don’t miss our Winter Pop-Up on Feb 18, 1 - 4 PM!

🔥Free s’mores kits (while supplies last)

🎵Tunes by DJ GOODBAR

❄️Sledge hockey demonstration with Adaptability and @thestrazstrong, founded by former Humbolt Bronco and adaptive athlete Ryan Straschnitzki https://t.co/sFSWut85as pic.twitter.com/NiXBqzhYKY — University District (@UDistrictYYC) February 12, 2024

Guests are welcome to bring a pair of skates and enjoy a free spin on the University District’s refrigerated outdoor ice-skating rink, which guarantees it won’t melt no matter how much the temperature gets above freezing Sunday.

The Winter Pop-Up kicks off at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m., while the rink, which also has a few cozy adjacent fire pits burning to warm skaters up, is open until 10 p.m.

It all takes place at Central Commons Park between Borough Bar & Grill and The Banquet.