Calgary’s Veterans Association Food Bank in need of donations as demand increases

The Veterans Association Food Bank in Calgary is in need of donations as demand increases.

"We go from helping anywhere from 150 to 300 veterans and veterans’ family members," said Ryan Preston, a veteran and the veteran outreach coordinator at the food bank.

Preston says volunteers are putting together food hampers this week. Veterans who need it will get four boxes filled with food, a frozen food bag, a fresh food bag and a grocery store gift card.

"Veterans are very proud. Very, very proud, right? It’s very hard for a veteran to walk through these doors and say 'I need help,' whether that be mentally or physically," he said.

"So, when we do get them in here, it's friendly faces, it's veterans helping veterans."

Preston says people tend to donate more leading up to Remembrance Day.

"It does look full right now, we do have a lot of stock, but by the end of this week, the shelves are going to be empty," he said.

"That’s when all our main donations come in, and then the rest of the year, it’s kind of a little bit forgotten."

Inflation and the rising cost of living are also impacting how much people donate, Preston said.

"A lot of people in Calgary and all of Alberta and all of Canada are struggling, we do understand that. It hasn’t really stopped Calgarians from giving. I mean, instead of 10 cans, maybe it’s two cans, but everything helps," he said.

The Veterans Association Food Bank in Calgary is in need of donations. Preston says the winter months are when they see the highest demand, not only for food, but for winter clothing and Christmas gifts.

"So, it's not just an empty Christmas tree…. they’re going to get a food hamper, turkey, some gifts as well," he said.

The Veterans Association Food Bank is also looking for funds to put towards the programs they offer, emergency funding for veterans and to buy gift cards and even food when they are running low.

"Having the public be aware and know that we are here year-round is very important," Preston said.

People can donate online or call the Veterans Association Food Bank at 403-367-8387.