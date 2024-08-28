CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary's water usage trending downward, but still too high

    Share

    Officials with the City of Calgary say while water usage has dropped since feeder main repairs started, they're still too high.

    Officials shut down the Bearspaw south feeder main in preparation for work to fix so-called 21 "hot spots" – segments of pipe that need urgent repairs.

    The repair work prompted Calgary to return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, which mean outdoor watering of any type is prohibited and reduced indoor water use is encouraged.

    Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said497 million litres of water were used on Tuesday, down from 533 million litres the day before.

    "While this is still above our daily target of 450 million litres per day, it's an encouraging sign," Thompson said.

    "We need to see another drop in usage today, and we need to keep that use low until these urgent repairs are completed."

    The Bearspaw feeder main should be finished draining sometime Wednesday, and repairs are expected to begin along 16 Avenue N.W. next week.

    "Your actions are important in making sure we make the most of our limited water supply," Thompson said.

    Construction and water restrictions are set to continue until Sept. 23.

    Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions

    The following is not allowed:

    • Using outdoor sprinklers;
    • Using hoses with spray nozzles;
    • Hand watering, unless it is with non-potable water or rain water;
    • watering new or established lawns, gardens, flowers, trees, shrubs, sod or grass seed with city water;
    • Washing outdoor cars, windows, exterior building surfaces, sidewalks, driveways or walkways;
    • Filling of outdoor pools, hot tubs or wading pools with city water;
    • Filling of fountains and other decorative features;
    • Water use for construction purposes including grading, compactions and dust control; and
    • Pesticide or fertilizer application that requires the use of city water.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News