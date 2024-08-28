Calgary's water usage trending downward, but still too high

Officials with the City of Calgary say while water usage has dropped since feeder main repairs started, they're still too high.

Officials shut down the Bearspaw south feeder main in preparation for work to fix so-called 21 "hot spots" – segments of pipe that need urgent repairs.

The repair work prompted Calgary to return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions, which mean outdoor watering of any type is prohibited and reduced indoor water use is encouraged.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Michael Thompson, general manager of infrastructure services, said497 million litres of water were used on Tuesday, down from 533 million litres the day before.

"While this is still above our daily target of 450 million litres per day, it's an encouraging sign," Thompson said.

"We need to see another drop in usage today, and we need to keep that use low until these urgent repairs are completed."

The Bearspaw feeder main should be finished draining sometime Wednesday, and repairs are expected to begin along 16 Avenue N.W. next week.

"Your actions are important in making sure we make the most of our limited water supply," Thompson said.

Construction and water restrictions are set to continue until Sept. 23.

Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions

The following is not allowed: