Calgary shooting suspect arrested after climbing out 4th floor window

One of two suspects in a shooting at a Beltline apartment building was arrested after climbing out a fourth-floor window as police executed a search warrant.

The gunfire happened about 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of 14th Avenue S.W. when a resident woke up to a loud bang and found a hole in his bedroom wall, just above his headboard.

Investigators obtained a warrant on Wednesday and the tactical team was called in to assist.

"Just prior to their entry, one of the suspects was observed scaling down the exterior of the building from the fourth floor," police said.

"He was swiftly taken into custody without incident. A second suspect was arrested within the apartment."

A number of items were seized during the search, including:

.270 caliber rifle rounds;

.22 caliber rifle rounds;

9mm rounds;

Small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia;

Loaded .270 bolt-action Savage rifle;

Loaded 12-guage Derya MK12 shotgun;

Unloaded silver sawed off pistol grip, pump-action shotgun;

Break barrel .177 caliber BB rifle;

.177 caliber black BB handgun;

Body armour;

Swords, and;

Metal box containing an assortment of ammunition.

Michael Stoffels, 39, faces 13 charges including:

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm with ammunition;

Two counts of possession of firearm obtained by crime;

Possession of firearm with defaced serial number;

Possession of firearm while prohibited, and;

Breach of release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

Paul Joseph Fettig, 40, faces 11 charges including:

Three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Two counts of possession of a firearm with ammunition;

Two counts of possession of firearm obtained by crime, and;

Possession of firearm with defaced serial number.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

"This was a terrifying event for the occupants who awoke to the sound of a gunshot big enough to blast a whole in the wall, right above where they were sleeping. Illegal use and storage of firearms is a matter of public safety that we take very seriously," said Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs.