Calgary small business owner launches initiative to help local vets feed their pets

A Calgary small business owner is launching a drive to help make sure veterans can feed their pets.

Dexter's, Your Local Pet Shop in Ogden is accepting pet food donations to help Calgary's veterans.

"It's all about helping because everybody needs help now and then," said owner Drew Brown.

"This is a time to remember those who have served," he added. "Those who've done their part to try to help us have the freedom to enjoy so I think it's really important that everyone embraces (this initiative) because giving back is why I opened in the first place as a local independent, it was so that I could give back to my community and, help people thrive."

This is the third year for the pet food donation drive. In the first two years it was hosted by Chris Malmberg at MOMMS Premium Pet Foods in Bonavista.

Now Brown has taken it over and has a goal of collecting 500 bags of pet food. He's already received close to 100 bags from his suppliers.

"If you purchase food here, even if you want to purchase over the phone, we will give you 10 per cent off because it's going to the Veterans Association Food Bank," he said.

Robert Cairns, Veterans Association Food Bank says the organization takes food donations for both people and pets because in many cases veteran's pets are like family to them who help them through difficult times.

"A lot of our vets, they have their pets that are their companions that help them with their PTSD," he said. "If they're in trouble, the pets will come by them and soothe them down."

Miss Molly

John Senior is a veteran who served 23 years in the Canadian Armed Forces. His companion is a three-year-old mixed breed dog named Miss Molly who spends a lot of her time riding Senior's shoulders.

"I have clearly had stressful days or just anger days and that kind of stuff," said the 56-year-old. "She goes everywhere except in food stores so I go into Canadian Tire quite frequently and the staff stop and people just love it everywhere we go, (Molly) gets a lot of attention."

Senior says Molly isn't a service dog but rather his companion dog who is important to him.

"She allows me to go out and do things on a regular basis," he said. "She is what allows me to get out because sometimes I don't, I just don't get out of bed and that's sometimes on a bad day."

Senior hear stories about other vets who are struggling financially in this economy.

"Our fixed pay as a pensioner doesn't change so when you hear inflation's gone up, we're like oh great, that's just another pay cut," he said. "Sometimes believe it or not, in a lot more cases then not, the veteran will go without just to feed their pet."

Senior is grateful that Dexter's is hosting a fundraiser to get pet food for veterans who are in need.

"The event will actually take place from 10:00 to 3:00, (Saturday November 9th) and there will be veterans here for it at that time to help accept the food," said Brown "We're hoping to raise enough food to get them through another year."

Learn more about Dexter's here :https://www.dexterspetshop.ca