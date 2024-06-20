Calgary soccer fans set to root on Canadian men as they take on defending World Cup champs Argentina

Thursday is pretty much the longest day of the year, and Calgary soccer fans are hoping it won’t be an equally long night when the Canadian men take on Argentina in Atlanta.

It’s the Canadian men’s first game of the 2024 Copa American campaign, and they couldn’t have gotten a more challenging opponent than the defending World Cup champs.

Hundreds of Calgary soccer fanatics will be on hand to cheer the Canadian men on Thursday night at the Calgary West Soccer Centre, at 11014 Bearspaw Dam Rd. N.W.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with kickoff set for 6 p.m. It’s a family-friendly event and part of a year-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Calgary West Soccer Centre.

Organizers say they are expecting hundreds of people to attend the watch party, which will feature a Calgary Minor Soccer Association-sponsored mini soccer pitch, a hardest shot tunnel and other activities. There will also be a photo booth and swag giveaways throughout the game.

For tickets, go here.