Construction is expected to begin next week on a $102M, 300 room dual-brand luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Calgary, the first one for the city in the past 20 years.

The Dorian, proposed for an empty lot at the corner of 5 Street and 5 Avenue S.W., is actually made up of two hotels, a 120-room Autograph Collection building and a 180-room Courtyard Marriott.

Officials say having two hotels in one help the business reach two separate levels of visitors.

There will also be a local element to the Dorian as the hotel will focus on Calgary suppliers to provide them with everything they need, from food to art and soap to linens.

Mary Moran, president and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, says that the Dorian is a great boost to the economy.

“It’s going to be an iconic building. The approach they are taking with the Dorian to integrate local food, products, art, experiences in the hotel. It’s going to help more than just the construction industry and the tourism industry; it’s going to help the cultural industry as well.”

Moran says projects like this show there is a rebound in Calgary, even though it is slow to realize it.

“Like a lot of development projects, they like to do it in a low period because costs can be less expensive. This is going to be a luxury hotel and a luxury hotel is something that we need in the downtown core.”

Arjun Channa, one of the directors on the Calgary Hotels Association, says the introduction of the upper-luxury brand of Autograph is exciting for the city.

“It’s going to be fantastic to see diversification with a different brand promoting Calgary.”

He says there is a thirst for luxury hotels in Calgary too and the Dorian will help satisfy that.

“That will change the dynamics about how we attract customers to the city as well,” Channa says. “When you bring in a luxury brand, they look at the city in a different way. Am I going here for business or would this be a place to enjoy a nice holiday?”

Andrew Boblan, one of the developers, says that the facility will help visitors get a real feel of what Calgary is all about.

“If they want to get really embedded in what Calgary is all about and how great Calgary really is.”

Boblan says the luxury will permeate the building, from the architecture to the fabrics and the fit and finish.

“More importantly, [it will be] how you’re treated when you get there. It’s very much a personalized experience as much as you want it to be. We’ll have a bar card in our rooms of the Autograph where it can be tailored to what you like.”

He says that the Dorian’s location was chosen for a number of specific reasons.

“It has plus-15 access which is important for the business traveler. It’s also very close to the downtown shopping experience and just a couple of blocks away from the park. So you’re capturing everything in one spot.”

The Dorian is expected to take just over two years to build, with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2020.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)