    Then-Redblacks linebacker Shaheed Salmon in action in Ottawa on July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Then-Redblacks linebacker Shaheed Salmon in action in Ottawa on July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran American linebacker Shaheed Salmon on Tuesday.

    Contract details were not immediately divulged, but Salmon's deal reportedly is for one season.

    The 6'1", 224-pound Salmon spent last season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League, registering 17 tackles in eight games.

    Following the merger of the USFL and the XFL into the United Football League, Salmon was drafted by the Memphis Showboats, but was recently waived.

    Salmon was previously with the Ottawa Redblacks (2019, 2021-22).

    He appeared in 35 regular-season games, recording 27 tackles (one for loss), 27 special-team tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

    Salmon played four seasons at Samford, starting 27-of-44 games. He had 275 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four interceptions and was named first-team all-Southern Conference in both his junior and senior seasons.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 26, 2024.

