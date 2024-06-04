Calgary students showcase environmental projects

Calgary students will get the chance to show Mayor Jyoti Gondek their projects as she tours the 35th annual mayor's environment expo Tuesday.

"They get really, really excited to see the mayor and to see city staff coming by and asking them about their projects and asking them about the environmental work that they've been doing throughout their whole school year," said Cody Field, public program coordinator, City of Calgary climate and environment business unit, in a news release.

During the expo, Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools and students also have the chance to attend at least 30 virtual and 80 in-person workshops for free.

"Our main goal is to really educate and empower youth, but also to provide a platform for a lot of our community partners and a lot of our community organizations to highlight and showcase the work that they're doing," said Field.

All of the workshops focus on aspects of the city's climate strategy, including healthy ecosystems, watershed management, clean air, zero waste, energy and sustainable transportation and land use.

"The mayor's environment expo is a really great opportunity for youth and students and adults as well to learn a little bit more about Calgary's environment and local environmental issues," said Field.

“But not only that, it's also sharing what the city and community organizations and students are doing to address some of those environmental issues that we're seeing."

The expo runs virtually until Thursday and in-person Tuesday and Wednesday, with several educational interactive displays being set up in and around city hall.