CALGARY
Calgary swimming programs close in on pre-pandemic capacity

On June 6, families will be able to register for swimming lessons in the City of Calgary, which has returned to pre-pandemic capacity this year. (Supplied/City of Calgary) On June 6, families will be able to register for swimming lessons in the City of Calgary, which has returned to pre-pandemic capacity this year. (Supplied/City of Calgary)
More swimming spots will be available this year than in recent years, the City of Calgary says.

This Thursday, 2,800 swimming lesson spots will be available for registration.

It's almost as many available registrations as there were before the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

"We're finally starting to catch up," said Michelle Tait, Calgary's leader of recreation and social programs, in a news release.

"We recognize the pandemic created a significant backlog of swimming lessons and we've seen unprecedented demand in the past couple years."

Tait says that while many families and children enjoy swimming as a summer pastime, it's important to remember that it's also a critical life-saving skill.

The city says water-related fatalities occur year-round, with the majority in the warmer months.

"Given that drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death, we anticipate that these supplementary lessons will significantly contribute to Calgarians acquiring this essential life-saving skill as summer approaches," Tait said.

The city programs include swimming lessons for all ages as well as certifications for the Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross, National Lifeguard, Lifesaving/Swim for Life and Intermediate First Aid.

Registrations open at 6 a.m. on June 6.

