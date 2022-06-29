Calgary teen charged in alleged murder-for-hire attempt

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into reports the teen had tried to hire someone to commit a murder for them.

The teen's alleged attempt to offer payment in exchange for killing someone was first reported to police on May 13. Charges against the teen were laid following a six-week long investigation.

The teen, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been charged with:

Counsel to commit murder;

Breach of a court order; and,

Possession of marijuana.

Police have not disclosed who the accused attempt to have murdered or the gender of the accused.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.