Calgary teen found dead in Arbour Lake had been shot: police

Members of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit confirm Jal Acor Jal, the 16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake, had been shot.

The teen's body was found Thursday evening in a green space in the northwest neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to an area behind the 100 block of Arbour Meadows Close N.W. at around 8:30 p.m. on March 31 following reports of an injured man.

"The male was located deceased at that point, and then later confirmed to be 16-year-old Jal Jal from Calgary," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson. "To lose someone at the young age of 16 is both shocking and tragic."

Gregson says investigators have interviewed several classmates, coaches and teammate's of Jal's who described him as kind, respectful and easy to coach, mentioning his aspirations of playing football or basketball in the United States.

"Jal has left behind many grieving friends and family who have so many questions to how as to how this could have happened. We're working hard to solve this case and we need the public's assistance to be successful."

Police continue to seek surveillance footage, include dash cam video, of any suspicious activity in Arbour Lake or the neighbouring community of Scenic Acres from the night of March 31.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who footage of suspicious activity from the night of Jal's death is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as soon as possible.