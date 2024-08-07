Calgary teens, parents can take part in an AI workshop this weekend

Calgary teens will have a chance to delve into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) this weekend.

The Knowledge Society (TKS) is hosting a free workshop at Platform Calgary on August 10.

The TKS event is open to curious and motivated youth, aged 13 to 17, and their parents.

“(They’ll) learn from industry experts, and explore how cutting-edge technologies can be used to solve real-world problems,” TKS said in a news release.

“Participants will engage in interactive sessions, work on AI-driven projects, and gain insights into the future of technology in a collaborative and inspiring environment.”

The workshop takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and with limited spaces early registration is encouraged.

“This workshop is an introduction to the kind of transformational experiences we offer at TKS, where students learn to make a dent in the universe,” said co-founder Navid Nathoo.

For those wanting to spend more than just the day learning, TKS has teamed up with Calgary Economic Development to offer scholarships for selected students to join a 10-month program.

The in-person program will run from September 2024 to June 2025, with sessions once a week at Platform Calgary.

“The program exposes students to over 50 frontier sciences and technologies, including AI, space tech, gene editing, and more,” said TKS.

Applications are due Aug. 11 for students interested in applying for the 2024-2025 program.

“By the end of the 10-month program, students will have developed a portfolio of projects, gained real-world work experience, and been mentored by industry professionals from companies like Microsoft, Tesla and Uber,” said TKS.