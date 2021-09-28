Calgary third-party vaccination verification app pulls web portal after users' data left unsecured
A third-party vaccine verification app that was initially endorsed by the Calgary Flames' ownership group left some users' data unsecured and available to be viewed by the public, CTV News has confirmed.
The website app of Calgary-made PORTpass was pulled offline late Monday and its website now says "we are updating" on its landing page.
A news tip sent to CTV News and other media outlets on Monday evening pointed out the security flaw that allowed anyone to access profile information of PORTpass users.
The pages displayed the name, email address, blood type, postal code, date of birth and phone number of registered PORTpass users. The page also contained a link to the photo identification submitted by a user, including their driver's licence or passport.
FLAMES FANS: BRING HARD COPIES
Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) -- the group that owns the Flames, Stampeders, Roughnecks and Hitmen -- had initially encouraged fans to download PORTpass to provide easier entry into the Saddledome.
CSEC is now saying fans should bring hard copies of their vaccination records to future games.
"CSEC is reviewing issues that have arisen with respect to the use of the PORTpass app and will release further information as appropriate," a statement on the Flames' website reads.
PORTpass CEO Zakir Hussein says he ordered his team to take down their web portal Monday after he found out that user information was publicly available online.
"I'm waiting to hear back from our audit teams here to make sure... where are we going wrong? Where are these holes? What needs to get fixed?" Hussein said Tuesday.
He added that he has two companies auditing the PORTpass security and privacy systems and he is unsure of how many user profiles were affected by the breach.
"Personally, I don't know. I don't yet, but it was definitely not in the hundreds of thousands or thousands or five hundred," he said.
CTV News is unable to verify how many user profiles were affected and for how long their personal information would have been available publicly online.
"We are working on figuring out exactly what happened here and obviously we're going to make this better," Hussein said.
Alberta's Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta said it is contacting PORTpass to remind them about reporting its privacy breach.
"Under Alberta’s Personal Information Protection Act (private sector privacy law), if an organization experiences a breach and determines that there is a real risk of significant harm to affected individuals, it must report the incident to the Commissioner and notify affected individuals," reads a statement from the province's privacy commissioner.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids’ COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
UPDATED | National vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 boosters for long-term care residents
Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to meet this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
'She cannot have died in vain': Anniversary of Joyce Echaquan's death marked with calls to fight racism
A ceremony was held Tuesday marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who was humiliated by staff in a hospital northeast of Montreal as she lay dying, sparking outrage across the country.
Video of 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto captured by security camera in vault
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Alberta children have the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases of any age group
The total number of active cases among school-aged children (between five and 19 years old) now stands at 5,439, an increase of 4,168 from the start of September.
-
Alberta pushes back expected COVID-19 peak; tells Newfoundland to hold off on sending help
Alberta has told Newfoundland to stand down on an offer to send extra health-care workers because the west province doesn’t think it has hit the peak of the fourth wave yet.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 cases spiking in school-aged children, particularly in lower-vaccination areas: B.C. health officials
B.C. has recorded a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged children, particularly in areas of the province with lower vaccination rates.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 652 cases, 2 deaths as new regional restrictions imposed
British Columbia has recorded another 652 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to an update posted after officials announced new regional restrictions for part of the Lower Mainland.
-
New COVID-19 rules: Regional health order issued for Fraser East local health area
B.C. health officials have announced a new regional health order for the local health area of Fraser East.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
-
26 Nova Scotia schools have at least one COVID-19 case
In the wake of the resulting public pressure, the province began publishing its daily school update Tuesday – a list of schools with at least one COVID-19 exposure in the past 30 days, organized by notification date.
Toronto
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say fled the Toronto area after allegedly killing an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Cheering, clapping Scottie Barnes already making his presence felt at Raptors camp
Scottie Barnes has yet to play a real NBA game, but the gregarious rookie is quickly becoming one of the most popular Raptors.
Ottawa
-
112 active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa schools, 15 school outbreaks
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Trudeau moving ahead with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal public servants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reaffirming his pre-election pledge to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for federal public servants.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up on Tuesday to highest level since mid-June
Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported since late August.
Montreal
-
Young Quebecer who died of COVID-19 pleaded with people to get vaccinated
Kevin Smith Chartree was 27 years old when he died of COVID-19. The father of two had received just one dose of a vaccine when he received his positive diagnosis on Sept. 1.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real-estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real-estate ethics code.
-
Quebec investigate possible femicide after St-Donat woman killed
A 32-year-old woman in the Lanaudière region has died, and police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her death.
Kitchener
-
27 charges laid against Norfolk County farm where around 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19
A Norfolk County farm where around 200 migrant workers tested positive for COVID-19 last spring and summer is now facing 27 charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Ontario Occupational Health and Safety Act.
-
WDG health unit tightens COVID-19 isolation requirements for unvaccinated contacts
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is tightening its COVID-19 self-isolation policy, now requiring all non-vaccinated members of a high-risk contact's household to also stay home and isolate.
-
Waterloo Region adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
Waterloo Region added 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 35 of 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
A total of 35 of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported late Tuesday afternoon. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
Much-anticipated family reunion in Sudbury turns into a fight with Air Canada
What should have been a relaxing family reunion for a military family who hasn’t seen each other for nearly six years, has turned into a fight with Air Canada following travel complications.
-
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
Winnipeg
-
Homes evacuated, firefighter taken to hospital following Point Douglas warehouse fire
Some Point Douglas area homes have been evacuated as a precaution and one firefighter has been taken to hospital as crews continue to battle a large fire burning in an abandoned warehouse that could take days to extinguish.
-
Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by Winnipeg cab driver
A 19-year-old Indigenous woman says she was assaulted by a Winnipeg cab driver who she believed was possibly trying to abduct her, but the cab company says it was the driver who was being attacked.
-
'Grandma, you are trending on TikTok': Winnipeg grandmas find online fame as millions view their dancing video
Three Winnipeg grandmas have some newfound fame after making a TikTok video that has garnered millions of views.
Regina
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
-
Sask. reports 10 new deaths, 449 new COVID-19 cases
Saskatchewan reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Tuesday.
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
Saskatoon
-
Son accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
-
Police shut down street in Saskatoon following report of suspicious package
Police were on scene in downtown Saskatoon after a "suspicious package" was reported.
-
'It breaks my heart too': Fourth suspect sentenced in death of Saskatoon man Kevin Nataucappo
The fourth co-accused in the death of a 23-year-old Saskatoon man pleaded guilty for his role in the September 2019 home invasion and was sentenced to seven years in prison.