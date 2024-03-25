Calgary to provide $5,000 payments to businesses dealing with city construction

Businesses in Bridgeland and Marda Loop dealing with prolonged road closures, detours and sidewalk work will receive a one-time payment from the city to try and help offset the impacts of ongoing construction.

Last week, councillors approved a Main Streets Business Support Grant Pilot to provide one-time payments of $5,000 to help businesses adapt their location during city work and to encourage customers during ongoing work.

"I mean, every little bit helps with the business community," said Coun. Sonya Sharp.

"I think we need to start also looking outside the box, not just monetary support. There was conversation about using parking lots for parking. But the one thing that we talked about in committee was preventative communication," the ward 1 representative added.

Business owners have been pleading with the city for some type of compensation since the road work started last summer.

In Marda Loop, vehicle traffic has been restricted, sidewalks torn up and parking has been limited during utility and road upgrades.

Some businesses say sales have dropped by 50 per cent.

The city payments will be offered as a pilot project first so administration can monitor the effectiveness of the program.

Businesses eligible for the $5,000 payments must operate physical storefronts within one city block of the construction in Marda Loop or Bridgeland and must be licenced by the city.

The program is expected to open in the second quarter of this year with administration coming back with a report on its effectiveness early in 2025.