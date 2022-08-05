Calgary to see a sunny, seasonal weekend

First, I mentioned on CTV News at 5 and 6 yesterday, but credit where it’s due: we went 3,532 days between periods of our air being 100% saturated:

Today at 8am, the humidity was 100% which made it #Calgary's moistest hour in almost 9 years, since Sep 8th, 2013 #YycWx — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) August 4, 2022

Our outlook for today also offers some interesting vantages; as the low that pushed storms through yesterday passes on, its cyclonic rotation will generate northern wind in our province today at the surface, while we enter a high-pressure ridge aloft, which generates northerly winds aloft.

These forces will combine for gusts approaching 50 km/h today, which will keep our high temperature down today... and only today.

Tomorrow, we enter the ridge, which provides a period of stable and sunny weather.

The weekend is in great shape, with our temperature sitting near normal (24 C) – the days that follow in the five day also hold steady, with a longer-range outlook on heat warned temperatures. That’s the largest difference from yesterday; a net energy surplus was expected, and while it’s still in our forecast, it has indeed pushed off and now sits further back in the line. So be it!

Smoke-wise, I’m pleased to report the vast majority of citizen scientist sensors around the province have between 0-5 PPM – you need to get over 12 PPM for noticeable effects from smoke.

Air quality advisories continue, however, for Lethbridge, Crowsnest Pass, and Cardston; the Lethbridge data from overnight shows a low to moderate risk, but forecasts a high risk later today. With wind from the north, I’m not sure this pans, as a lot of the wildfire smoke will blow toward the United States, instead.

Your five day forecast:

Friday

Partly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 27 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C:

Cannot get enough of these #stormclouds #clouds #storm #yycweather #yyc Check out the city skyline at the bottom of the pic. Not bad for taken from the passenger side of the car. pic.twitter.com/AdpMAe4NZK — Lisa (Homer) Baril (@lchrelations) August 4, 2022

And second, from Susan after the storms passed:

Came through another one just east of there at 9.00pm. It was amazing. pic.twitter.com/fTsEIoP9H9 — Suzan McEvoy (@SuzanMcEvoy) August 5, 2022

You can send your pictures to CalgaryWeatherPics@bellmedia.ca.