CALGARY -- Albertans born in 1981 and earlier are now able to walk in to the largest mass vaccination site in the province at the Telus Convention Centre in downtown Calgary as part of the province's effort to get the AstraZeneca vaccine distributed quickly.

Before Tuesday, the only Alberta Health Services clinic to accept walk-ins was located at the Calgary office building on Southport Road in the southwest.

The downtown location is accessible by C-train and tickets are being offered to transit riders — free parking is also available.

The mass vaccination clinic has capacity to operate 120 stations to administer the injections, although it has been reporting low traffic since opening two weeks ago.

Walk-ins are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 23.

Appointments pre-booked at the Telus Convention Centre are still being honoured.

Appointments for recently lowered minimum age of eligibility specifically for the AstraZeneca vaccine can still be made by calling Healthlink at 811 or through its online booking service.

Several infectious disease experts have spoken publicly in support of the decision to expand the vaccine to younger Albertans, saying that infection and hospitalization rates are increasing among people in their 40s and 50s.