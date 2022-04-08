Calgary wastewater expert warns that viral levels 'higher now than it was at the peak of the Delta epidemic'

Dr. Michael Parkins, an infectious disease physician in Calgary who is also program lead for the city's wastewater monitoring program, described the current viral level of the city's wastewater as higher than it ever was at the peak of Delta epidemic

