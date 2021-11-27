Calgary WINS and Habitat for Humanity's Restore at IKEA for charity event

CALGARY -

A new campaign involving an international furniture retailer and a couple of Calgary charities offers shoppers a chance to save on their bill while also helping those less fortunate.

Calgary's Women In Need Society (WINS) and Habitat for Humanity's Calgary Restore will be set up at IKEA Calgary, accepting gently used furniture, household equipment and clothing items as donations.

WINS is also accepting cash donations, which are then used to purchase essential items from its Make a Home for the Holidays catalogue.

According to its website, more than 7,000 children and 6,000 women are in need in Calgary.

"By giving to WINS you can help thousands of families get the items they need to make their space feel like home," it wrote.

The Calgary Restore says that by donating pre-loved good, you're saving the environment, not to mention your wallet.

"When you donate your gently used furniture, you will receive a $25 off a $150 (IKEA) purchase coupon, valid from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2021," it wrote on Facebook.

The new initiative comes after the furniture giant said it would not be stocking Christmas trees this year due to a supply shortage. The move meant it would not be able to continue the traditional campaign with WINS, tied to tree sales.

The campaign runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at IKEA Calgary located at Deerfoot Meadows, 8000 11 St. S.E.