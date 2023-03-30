Calgary woman charged in connection with LRT stabbing

Calgary police investigate a violent altercation at the Lions Park CTrain Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Calgary police investigate a violent altercation at the Lions Park CTrain Station on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina