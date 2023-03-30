Calgary woman charged in connection with LRT stabbing
Calgary police say a 31-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing that took place following a fight on an LRT platform.
Police were called to the Lions Park LRT at 8 p.m. on March 28 for reports of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found two women suffering from stab wounds.
The victims, including one in life-threatening condition, were taken to hospital.
A subsequent investigation determined that a fight had taken place between several women, who were known to one another.
Brittany Jewel Mahingen, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and three counts of failure to comply with a court order in connection with the incident.
She is expected in court on March 31.
