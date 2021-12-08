Calgary Zoo announces new king penguin chick

There's a new penguin chick at the Calgary Zoo.

Officials announced the zoo's newest addition on Wednesday, revealing that king penguin Grace is a mom.

Grace laid her second egg of the year in October; her first had been non-viable.

The little chick hatched on Nov. 24 and is "doing well" under Grace's care, zoo said.

"This fluffy bundle of joy is Grace's third chick and the sixth successful king chick to hatch at the Calgary Zoo as part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program," the Calgary Zoo said on Twitter.

Because the zoo's king penguins tend to hatch their young in the summer months, this late season egg was a first for the colony.