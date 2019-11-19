CALGARY — Days after the Calgary Zoo animal care team became concerned about the health of Amur tiger Katja, the 19-year-old cat was euthanized.

A necropsy done Tuesday morning determined Katja was suffering from ovarian cancer and related issues.

Animal caregivers had noticed changes in her behaviour in recent days, including a decreased appetite and activity level.

“Our veterinary team examined her (Monday) under anesthesia and determined that the health changes Katja was experiencing would severely impact her quality of life so the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Katja,” read a statement from the zoo.

Born on April 20, 2000, the big cat spent her entire life at the Calgary Zoo, giving birth to three cubs as part of the Species Survival Program.

“The zookeepers and veterinary team that were privileged to care for Katja are devastated by the loss of this playful tiger who was always keen to interact with her human caregivers and participate in her daily training sessions,” read the statement from the zoo.